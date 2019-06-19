Pink fans, grab your tissues now!

The singer is back to make you feel all the feels with the official music video for her new song "90 Days," off her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human. While Pink enlisted Wrabel on the track, she turned to her real-life husband, Carey Hart, to play her romantic love interest in the video.

Throughout the four-minute video, directed by Remi Bakkar and Jeremy Hudson, Pink showcases the unglamorous side of fame. For her, that's the heartbreak she feels every time she has to spend time away from her husband and their two kids, daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2, while on tour.

"Team work makes the dream work," Pink said of the making of the video via Instagram, which was created while she was on her Beautiful Trauma tour. "I had an idea. I told some people that I love about that idea. We went and did it."

"This was a really cool video to film w/ wifey @pink," Hart added on Twitter.

Watch the full video below:

Pink and Hart have never been shy about sharing the ups and downs of their relationship. Speaking with USA Today earlier this year, the singer said her husband is "the biggest part of my village," and credits therapy for their long-lasting marriage.

"Carey and I have been in couple's counseling almost our entire 17 years we've been together. It's the only reason we're still together. ... He speaks Polish, I speak Italian and she [our therapist] speaks both. We do not speak the same language," she explained. "We come from broken families and we had no model of how we are supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life. And there's no model. There's no book that says, 'Here's how to do this.' So we go to counseling and it works."

"I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out. What I love about therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are," she continued. "Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with. I think the reason I can go to such uncomfortable places and be so honest is because I have a really healthy sense of humor. I'm extremely self-deprecating, and when s**t goes bad -- which in any life is inevitable -- you've just got to find the funny. It's because I can laugh that I can cry so hard."

Hear more in the video below.

