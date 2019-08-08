Piso 21 is back with a new summer track.

The Colombian band teamed up with The Black Eyed Peas for their song "Mami" and only ET has the music video.

Directed by Shadae Lamar Smith, the retro music video was shot in Los Angeles and evokes a 1950s vibe. The bilingual love song was produced by Mosty and features a blend of rhythms including dembow and hip-hop. Watch the video in the player above.

"This project is a dream for us," Piso 21 told ET on Thursday. "Meeting the Black Eyed Peas was huge because their music has gone global and their message is always positive, one of love and peace."

"When we finally got in the studio together everything flowed," the band added. "They are so humble and open to new ideas. We’ve been a band for 12 years and during that time we’ve been big fans of the Black Eyed Peas. Will.I.Am is such a force. He’s a global star, who has influenced all facets of the music industry."

Piso 21’s Adrenalina World Tour will stop in Mexico next month at the Auditorio Nacional.

