ET's Kevin Frazier is giving viewers a sneak peek at The Verizon Experience at Super Bowl LIVE in Atlanta, Georgia, with JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers. ET caught up with Smith-Schuster, a brand ambassador for Verizon.

Verizon is first to 5G and Smith-Schuster explained to ET the transformational technology of 5G, stating that a player can train with someone even if they are not in the same location. For example, if a player is in California and his quarterback is on the other side of the country they can run drills together.



"It's gonna change the future with sports," Smith-Schuster said.

Smith-Schuster also took the time to put Frazier's football skills to the test. The two played the 5G QB Challenge with First Person Viewer Goggles.

Watch our full interview with Smith-Schuster in the player above. Verizon will have more fun events planned from Atlanta in the coming days.

For more information visit, www.verizonwireless.com/5g/.