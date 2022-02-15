P.J. O'Rourke, Political Humorist and Writer, Dead at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, the celebrated American journalist, political writer and satirist, has died. He was 74.

O'Rourke died Tuesday morning following a battle with lung cancer, his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed to NPR.

The conservative-leaning humorist and political journalist's accomplished career began in 1973, when he began writing for National Lampoon, where he ended up becoming editor-in-chief. He later moved on to writing for multiple publications including Vanity Fair, Playboy and Rolling Stone.

O'Rourke served as the foreign-affairs desk chief at Rolling Stone from the early '80s until 2001. During his time at the publication, he covered several military actions including the Gulf War, and penned two New York Times bestselling books, Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance.

Over the course of his career, O'Rourke penned 16 books about politics and American culture, and penned countless articles. He was also a frequent guest on the NPR topical game show Wait...Wait Don't Tell Me.

While O'Rourke identified as a conservative libertarian, and often wrote for right-leaning publications, he was respected by journalists on both sides of the political spectrum, and endorsed Hilary Clinton over Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

O'Rourke is survived by his wife, Tina, and their three children -- daughters Elizabeth and Olivia and son Clifford.

