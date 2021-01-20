When Amanda Gorman delivered her original poem, "The Hill We Climb" -- a poem written about the Capitol riot from earlier this month -- at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning, she made history. At 22 years old, Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet to celebrate the historic occasion with her words -- and to dress for the moment, she wore an equally impactful ensemble.

Gorman sported a look from Prada, which featured a long, bright and cheerful yellow jacket, a white poplin shirt, a black leather skirt and an eye-catching red headband. But like her poetry, there was symbolism packed into her outfit -- including her jewelry, which was a gift from Oprah Winfrey.

"Oprah got her the earrings she's wearing and, on her hand, she has a ring that's shaped like a caged bird as a tribute to Maya [Angelou]," Gayle King reported on CBS News. Angelou, who was the inaugural poet at Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993, received a coat from Winfrey for the occasion. And while Winfrey wanted to gift Gorman a coat like she did for Angelou, she instead opted for jewelry as Gorman had already chosen a coat in her favorite color.

This isn't the first time Gorman has sported the Prada coat. Last fall, the poet attended the luxury label's SS21 virtual fashion show and showcased the moment in a post on her Instagram.

Watch Gorman deliver her full poem below.

Shop a similar outfit to Gorman's below.

