Police Investigating J.K. Rowling Death Threats After Her Public Support of Salman Rushdie
J.K. Rowling Reveals Cover of Latest 'Harry Potter' Universe Book
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Fan Dreams of 'RHOBH' Cameo With Garc…
How James Kennedy Prepared Girlfriend Ally Lewber for Filming 'V…
Brad Pitt Turns Fashion Lewks at European ‘Bullet Train’ Premier…
Ethan Hawke on ‘The Last Movie Stars’ and His ‘Stranger Things’ …
'Jackass' Cast on ‘Shark Week’ Return Following Poopies' Near-Fa…
Kim Richards on Possible 'RHOBH' Return and Playing 'Peacemaker'…
ESPY Awards 2022: Mickey Guyton Jokes About Steph Curry's Singin…
Royal Family Receives Apology From BBC Over Controversial Prince…
Retta on Not Feeling Guilty About Criticizing People on 'Ugliest…
Nikki Bella Reflects on Legendary WWE Career and Shares Update o…
Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis …
Police are investigating a series of threats made toward Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, after her tweets in support of author Salman Rushdie. On Friday, following the news that Rushdie was stabbed in the neck during an event in New York City, Rowling took to Twitter to wish him well.
“Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” In response to her tweet, a user wrote “Don’t worry you are next.”
Following the threat, Rowling immediately contacted Twitter support and asked if there was any way they could “support” her. In a follow-up tweet, the actress revealed that the police are investigating the matter.
“To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats),” she wrote.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery condemned the statements made towards the author.
“Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling,” the statement read. “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”
On Friday, Rushdie was rushed to the hospital after a man rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. Authorities announced the suspect was arrested on an attempted murder charge.
Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery after the attack. As of Sunday, “The Satanic Verses” author has been taken off a ventilator and is able to speak.
RELATED CONTENT:
Salman Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge
Salman Rushdie Attacked On Lecture Stage In New York
J.K. Rowling Criticizes 'Distasteful Hoax' by Russian Pranksters
How the 'Harry Potter' Reunion Featured J.K. Rowling
J.K. Rowling Returns Human Rights Award After Being Called Transphobic
Related Gallery