Porsha Williams Takes on ‘Love Connection’ -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Porsha Williams is trading in her Georgia peach for a shot at love -- at least for one night.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star brings her quest for romance to Fox’s Love Connection on Tuesday night, and ET has your exclusive first look at three must-see moments from her episode, including her epic entrance. Porsha struts her stuff onto the stage like she’s posing for RHOA’s opening credits, sashaying her way over to Love Connection host -- and her Housewives boss -- Andy Cohen. The 36-year-old stuns in a body-hugging red dress that makes Cohen say, “Wow.”

When ET dropped by the set of Love Connection just after Porsha taped her episode, Andy summed up her appearance as “amazing.”

“You know, my worry about her -- 'cause we've seen from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she goes fast,” he told ET. “She goes really fast. But, it went great. She is legitimately looking to settle down and fall in love and have kids. So she's really engaged and into it.”

Porsha definitely looks engaged in ET’s exclusive first look, but not necessarily into it -- if the “it” is her suitor. In one scene, Porsha admits to promising her potential beau a kiss if he won a game at an arcade, but she didn’t make good on that promise. But another man appears to have had better luck with the reality star, showing off the specialty cake he and Porsha designed on their date together!

Tune into Love Connection on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox to see how all of Porsha’s dates fare. For more on her appearance and the new season of the show, check out the video and links below.

