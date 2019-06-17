'Pose' Is Officially Renewed for a Third Season at FX

FX series Pose has been renewed for a third season.

The news comes after the award-winning drama’s season two premiere became the most watched episode of the series.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” said John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions.

Landgraf also thanked the creative team behind the show for helping produce the “incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series.”

The series stars a historical number of transgender and LGBTQ actors and is centered around the mothers in the underground ballroom culture of New York.

Season one won a Peabody Award and earned two Golden Globe nominations, among other honors.

Season two of Pose resumes on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the episode titled “Worth It,” in which Blanca, played by Mj Rodriguez, launches a business venture with “unexpected” results.

While the show has been incredibly successful, star Billy Porter, who plays Pray Tell, still found time for a fun side project recently -- starring in Taylor Swift’s star-studded “You Need to Calm Down” video.

See more on Pose below.



