Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over and time is running out to shop the best luggage deals. Today only, there are still plenty of luggage discounts available, including up to 60% off Samsonite luggage. If you have travel plans this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.

For many of us, it's been a long time since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the savings, we've found the best Prime Day Samsonite luggage deals to shop before it's too late. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases.

Make your much needed luggage upgrade below.

Samsonite Post Prime Day Deals

Whether you have planned a weekend trip or taking the perfect summer vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway. There's a wide range of Prime Day deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you’re not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts. With savings like these, on the biggest shopping day outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, scoring these deals are a no brainer.

Ahead, shop the best deals on luggage and travel essentials at Amazon Prime Day 2022 right now.

The Best Luggage Set Deals

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Amazon COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set This fan favorite luggage set comes in 17 colors and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables. $300 $200 Buy Now

SHOWKOO Luggage Set Amazon SHOWKOO Luggage Set This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination. $280 $170 Buy Now

The Best Carry On Luggage Deals

The Best Travel Gear Deals

