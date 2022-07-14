Shopping

Post Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite Travel Gear

By Larry Stansbury‍
Amazon Samsonite Deals
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over and time is running out to shop the best luggage deals. Today only, there are still plenty of luggage discounts available, including up to 60% off Samsonite luggage. If you have travel plans this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe. 

For many of us, it's been a long time since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the savings, we've found the best Prime Day Samsonite luggage deals to shop before it's too late. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases. 

Make your much needed luggage upgrade below.  

Samsonite Post Prime Day Deals 

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set

$780$499
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set
$490$196
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145$109
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
$270$199

Whether you have planned a weekend trip or taking the perfect summer vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway.  There's a wide range of Prime Day deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you’re not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts. With savings like these, on the biggest shopping day outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, scoring these deals are a no brainer.

Ahead, shop the best deals on luggage and travel essentials at Amazon Prime Day 2022 right now.

The Best Luggage Set Deals 

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set

This fan favorite luggage set comes in 17 colors and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables.

$300$200
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
Amazon
SHOWKOO Luggage Set

This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.

$280$170
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set

This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners. 

$780$431
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright 2 Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag. 

$80$52

The Best Carry On Luggage Deals

DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
Amazon
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on

This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.

$330$300
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$140$96
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.

$35$27

The Best Travel Gear Deals 

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place and it's water resistant. 

$32$28
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors. 

$200$150
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With over 55,000 reviews, you'll sleep like a baby with this eye mask. 

$20$10
Tile Slim Thin Bluetooth Tracker
Tile Slim Thin Bluetooth Tracker
Amazon
Tile Slim Thin Bluetooth Tracker

Can't find your phone in your suitcase? This bluetooth tracker can locate them in seconds and make your phone ring when it’s on silent.

$35$25

