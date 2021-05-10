Posthumous DMX Album 'Exodus' Is Coming This Month

New music from DMX is set to drop later this month. The posthumous album, Exodus, is being released by Def Jam Recordings, and is helmed by the late rapper's longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz.

Beatz -- who is credited for producing and executive producing the album -- released a statement regarding DMX's musical legacy on Monday.

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," the statement read. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure,"

"This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," Beatz's statement continued.

The album, Exodus, shares its name with the youngest of DMX's 15 children, Exodus Simmons. The album is said to predominantly feature "themes of redemption" throughout it's tracks.

Beatz also announced the album on Instagram with a look at the cover art -- featuring a close-up of the tattoo on DMX's neck, "Exodus 1:7."

The album, which drops May 28, comes less than two months after DMX suffered a heart attack that left him on life support in the hospital in White Plains, New York, for a week before his eventual death on April 9, at the age of 50.

The artist was memorialized at a celebration of live ceremony on April 24, at Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center. Several of DMX's 15 children took to the podium to pay respect to their father and share memories of their life with him, while many famous friends like Russell Simmons and Stephanie Reed shared their tributes via video.

For more on DMX's life and legacy, see the video below.

