Chandler Powell received quite the birthday surprise. Bindi Irwin's husband turned 24 on Saturday, and was gifted a giant crocodile-shaped birthday cake.

Chandler posted a photo of himself and his pregnant wife on his Instagram, showing off his spectacular cake. In his Instagram Story, he also posted a video of Bindi, along with Terri and Robert Irwin, bringing out the sweet treat.

"Such a happy birthday surprise from my beautiful wife (and our baby girl)! Having a great day! ❤️," Chandler captioned the pic. Bindi left a comment that read, "I love you so much ❤️."

The expectant mom also posted her own birthday tribute on her Instagram. The snap shows her and Chandler with a giant boa constrictor.

"Happy Birthday to my extraordinary husband. Chandler, 7 years ago I fell in love with you and to this day whenever you smile my heart skips a beat. Your kindness lights up the world. I love you, forever. @chandlerpowell," she wrote.

Robert also celebrated his brother-in-law and mate. "Thanks for so many adventures, mate - and many more to come," he wrote.

Chandler and Bindi are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Earlier this week, Bindi showed off her burgeoning baby bump, sharing that she is 20 weeks along and her little girl is the "same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

