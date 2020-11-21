Hilary Duff has been exposed to COVID-19. The pregnant star took to Instagram on Saturday to share with fans that she started quarantining the day prior after possibly coming into contact with someone who had the virus.

"Exposed to covid. Quarantine day 2. Fml," Duff wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself looking a bit annoyed.

The actress, who is expecting her third child, and second with husband Matthew Koma, has been filming season seven of Younger in New York; she was photographed on set with co-star Sutton Foster in earlier this week. Now, however, she's quarantining at home, and keeping herself occupied with some reading.

"Just me and Cazzie. Cazzie and I," Duff captioned a selfie of herself posing with David's book, No One Asked for This: Essays.

Duff, who has been outspoken about safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, announced her pregnancy on Oct. 24.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me," she captioned a boomerang of Koma rubbing her burgeoning baby bump.

Duff and Koma are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Banks, while the actress is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

