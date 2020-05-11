Katherine Schwarzenegger's mom is her inspiration! The 30-year-old author, who's expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet Mother's Day post to her mom, Maria Shriver.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world! We are the luckiest 4 kids in the entire world to have you as our mama," she wrote of her three siblings, Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christoper, 22, whom Maria shares with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama for as long as I can remember," Katherine continued. "You mother not only us 4, but everyone you come in contact with. You are the Queen mother to all and I am so lucky to have you as my mom. I love you!"

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Maria and Patrick earlier this month, the latter offered sweet words for his mom ahead of Mother's Day.

"I always tell my mom how great she is and how much I love her," he said. "My mom and I hang out probably way, way, way more than the average mother-son."

As for Maria, she gushed to ET about the impending birth of her first grandchild.

"I'm really proud of her. Obviously she and Chris are super happy," Maria said of Katherine and Chris. "They're a blessing to each other."

