Katy Perry couldn't be happier about having a baby with Orlando Bloom!

A source tells ET that the 35-year-old singer is "over the moon about her pregnancy," as starting a family has "always been a dream for her."

"Katy's priority has always been a lifetime partner and building a family and future together. That's why she hasn't rushed to the altar," the source says. "She has wanted this for so long and just wants to do it right. She’s been eating a clean diet, exercising and reading everything she can about her growing baby and how to make the best choices for her body and the baby."

ET reported earlier this month that Perry and Bloom, 43, postponed their Japan wedding amid concerns over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. Perry is currently at home in the United States with her fiance, after cutting her trip to Australia short.

"She came home from Australia, canceled public appearances and just wants to be home with Orlando who also has time off because of the virus," the source tells ET. "This pandemic has changed everything and she will put her baby's health first. She is going to take this time at home to plan her nursery."

Perry revealed she and Bloom were expecting their first child together earlier this month when she dropped her music video for "Never Worn White." In an interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff a day after her big announcement, she revealed she had no plans of stopping her career after becoming a mother.

"I'm sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she said. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

