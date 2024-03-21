Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are adding another boy to their family! On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they're expecting a third son to join brothers Shai, 7, and Rio, nine months.

In a sweet video, the whole family gathered for a photo shoot dressed in all black, with giant pink and blue balloons surrounding them. They learned the happy news by launching blue powder, and by cutting into a cake filled with blue sprinkles.

"It's a …….BOY! 🩵🩵🩵" Murgatroyd wrote alongside the video. "I've been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way 🙏🏻🤣💙 I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

"Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio…we want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh!" she continued. "Not to mention when Rio turns 1 , I will give birth to this bundle of joy a couple of weeks later 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 LET THE GAMES BEGIN …."

The Dancing With the Stars alums, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their baby on the way in February, just months after they welcomed Rio.

"After everything we've been through with miscarriages and IVF we're beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us," Murgatroyd captioned a video of her surprising her husband with the happy news. "We're just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news 🥹."

When ET spoke to Chmerkovskiy shortly thereafter, he gushed about expanding his family.

"For me, I've always wanted the family, always wanted kids, it's documented. I wanted children before I wanted to be married and, you know, the biggest foundation block is Peta, when you meet the right one," he said. "You want to do all the things with that person, and I think that we found each other in each other that way."

