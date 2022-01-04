Rosie Huntington-Whiteley kicked off the new year by sharing a rare look at her home life.

The pregnant model posted sweet photos of her and Jason Statham's 4-year-old son, Jack, all bundled up and enjoying the outdoors, among others. In the slideshow, the 34-year-old shows off her baby bump while Jack stands next to her. The toddler is also seen riding in a helicopter and looking out the window, in his pajamas at home and lying on the floor.

"Here’s looking at you 2022! Wishing everyone a very happy new year! 💋," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post.

Huntington-Whiteley rarely shares photos of Jack and Statham. However, she did post a sweet black-and-white photo of the two for Father's Day.

"How to describe a love like this?! Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham we love you ❤️," she wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

Huntington-Whiteley revealed in August that she and the actor are expecting their second child together. She announced the exciting news by sharing a series of photos of herself with the last slide a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

"Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," she captioned it.

Back in late 2019, the happy mom spoke with ET about how much her family means to her. "My family is my priority…family first, always," she said, before marveling over her son's talents and love for playing the piano. "He seems to be really into instruments and music. He'll hear a song and be like, 'We have this song, Mummy.' He seems to be really gravitating towards that, but he's 2, so I'm just like, enjoy it all."

