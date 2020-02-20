The stars put on quite a show at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020!

From Natti Natasha to Becky G, to Daddy Yankee and Sebastián Yatra, the hottest Latinx stars took the stage at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday night, ready to usher us into the next decade of Latin music.

Artists like Alejandro Fernández and J Balvin proved why they're so deserving of the special honors they received during the show, while others, like Pitbull, pulled out epic surprises that we're still thinking about (cough cough, John Travolta).

In no particular order, here are the best performances of this year's Premio Lo Nuestro:

Pitbull ft. John Travolta

Este performance de John Travolta y @pitbull nos tiene a todos con las manos arriba 🔝🥳️. #PremioLoNuestropic.twitter.com/Bjbv98d320 — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 21, 2020

The actor, who stars in Pitbull's music video for "3 to Tango" joined him on stage during his performance -- but then stayed around (and assisted with some vocals) for Pitbull's collab with Blake Shelton, "Get Ready." Chesca and Lil Jon eventually emerged, but Travolta stayed around, making for a thoroughly entertaining performance.

Natti Natasha

.@NattiNatasha deja un mensaje claro esta noche en su presentación en #PremioLoNuestro 👏👏👏. pic.twitter.com/id7IaGWjO0 — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 21, 2020

All eyes were on Natti as one of this year's most-nominated female artists (alongside Karol G), with six nominations. The singer, who arrived at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 with four previous wins, performed one of her latest singles, "Me Estas Matando."

Becky G

The "Sin Pijama" singer took the stage at the awards show to perform her new song, "Perdiendo la Cabeza" with Carlos Rivera and Pedro Capó. The feel-good song was a perfect way to wind down the show as one of the last performances of the night.

J Balvin

The singer -- who was honored with the Global Icon Award during the ceremony -- treated fans to a performance of some of his greatest hits. Balvin kicked things off with "Blanco" and "Morado," and had fans up on their feet by the end of his set.

Daddy Yankee

This year's most-nominated artist at Premio Lo Nuestro (DY earned 12 nods), performed his latest hit single, "Que Tire Pa'Lante" early on in the show. He then took the stage for a second time, performing "Muévelo" with Nicky Jam, which earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Sebastián Yatra

The singer was all about hyping up his new song, "TBT," while speaking with ET on the red carpet ahead of the show (he even promoted the song on his jacket), and he was right -- it's a bop. Yatra took the stage with Rauw Alejandro and Manuel Turizo to perform the track, which fans proudly embraced.

Thalía

The Mexican superstar didn't skip a beat at the awards show, which she co-hosted with Pitbull and Alejandra Espinoza. Thalía, who was nominated for Social Artist of the Year, hit the stage for the world premiere of her new single, "Ya Tu Me Conoces," with Mau y Ricky.

Prince Royce

The singer debuted “Carita de Inocente” and “Trampa” on the PLN stage. The songs, featured on his recently-released album, Alter Ego, got the audience on their feet.

Ricky Martin

Comenzamos con un performance espectacular de la mano de @ricky_martin ❤️️. #PremioLoNuestropic.twitter.com/CuaawnNBlF — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 21, 2020

The 10-time Premio Lo Nuestro award winner opened the show with a heartfelt performance of his new song, "Tiburones," making sure the awards ceremony started off on the right foot.

Alejandro Fernández

The singer was honored for his decades of contribution to Latinx music and culture as he received the Premio Lo Nuestro Legado Musical - Mariachi award on Thursday night. Embracing his mariachi roots, Fernández performed his new single, "Te Olvide," for the first time.

"This award symbolizes a lot to me," he told the crowd, reflecting on the power of mariachi music. Fernández thanked his fans and family, before giving a shout-out to his father, legend Vicente Fernández. "For my father, this award is for you."

"This is an award for Mexico, not for me," he concluded.

See more from Premio Lo Nuestro in the video below.

