President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are opening up about their love story! In a teaser for next Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew travels to Washington, D.C. to sit down with the Bidens for their first joint interview on daytime TV as president and first lady.

"My brother set us up on a blind date, my youngest brother," Joe recalls. "When I went out with her the first time, I knew this was the woman. I really did."

It was love at first sight for the POTUS, who said he's only been in love twice in his life.

"Only twice in my life have I ever fallen in love, and both times I knew immediately," he shares. "I'm not joking. I know that sounds bizarre."

Joe continues, "I once asked her, 'How can you...' when she finally agreed to marry me, 'How can you marry me knowing how much I loved my first wife?' She said, 'Because you loved that deeply, you can love that way again.'"

While Joe's love for Jill was clear, it was his sons, Beau and Hunter, who were just six and seven at the time, that prompted Joe to propose to his now-wife of 45 years.

"It was my boys -- our boys -- were young, and they came in and they said, 'Dad,' and Hunt turned to Beau and said, 'Beau, you tell 'em,' and 'No, you tell 'em, Hunt,' and finally I said, 'What's the matter, guys?' And Beau finally said, 'Dad, we were talking. We think we should marry Jill,'" Joe says to Drew's surprise and laughter.

"Swear to God," he maintains.

Despite the boys' request, Joe admitted that he had to ask Jill to marry him five times before she finally said yes.

"The fifth time, I was in South Africa trying to see Nelson Mandela. We were trying -- anyway, long story," Joe begins. "I came back, got off the plane in Philadelphia, drove straight to her apartment, knocked on her door. She said, 'Oh, Joe, come on in.' I said, 'No, you've got my Irish up.' I said, 'I'm asking you one more time. You don't have to say when, but if. If you say no, I understand, and that's it.'"

He continues, "I looked at her and I said, 'Will you marry me?' She goes, 'OK.'"

As for what finally made Jill change her mind, Joe revealed it was his boys who helped seal the deal.

Joe previously opened up about their marriage last year in an interview with Vogue, in which he shared how stepping into their new roles has impacted their long-time marriage.

"I miss her. I’m really proud of her. But it’s not like we can just go off like we used to. When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we’d just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other," Joe said at the time. "She’s been traveling all over the country. And doing major events for me…and for the country. And so I’ll find that I’m working on a hell of an important speech and I’m distracted. And then I may not be working on one and I want to go and hang out with her, and she’s working on an important speech! Or grading papers. We have to figure out a way—and I mean this sincerely—to be able to steal time for one another. I think that’s the deal."

See Drew's full conversation with the Bidens on Monday's The Drew Barrymore Show.

