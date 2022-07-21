President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre said the president is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and has started taking Paxlovid.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

The president is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

This story was originally published by CBS News on July 21, 2022.

