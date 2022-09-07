'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Renewed for Season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. One of the show's stars, Maia Reficco, revealed the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday.

"🅰️nnnnnnnd, we’re b🅰️ck!!! pll original sin season 2 is officially coming your wayyy!!! 🔪🤍🧸🩸thank you for all the love you’ve shown our show, this is all because of u. it’s now time to go back to lying🔪🩸🅰️see u in millwood😈 @prettylittleliars 🔪," Reficco, who plays Noa on the Pretty Little Liars reboot, wrote.

The renewal announcement was shared by Reficco's co-star, Bailee Madison, who shared a teaser trailer in celebration of the HBO Max series receiving the season 2 treatment.

"The lying continues...#PLLOriginalSin2 is coming soon to @hbomax 🩸 🔪 @prettylittleliars," Madison wrote.

"We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received," HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey said in statement. "Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the Pretty Little Liars legacy."

Starring Reficco, Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria Simone and Malia Pyles, the reboot, which premiered in July, shifts the focus to Millwood, a small town not far from Rosewood. A series of tragic events 20 years ago almost tore the blue-collar town apart and now, in the present day, a disparate group of teen girls -- aka the main Liars -- find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant, "A," and made to pay for the secret sins committed by their mothers two decades ago -- and their own.

In addition to the liars, the show sees Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson and Alex Aiono as stars in the drama from Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars -- exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!," Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said following the news. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars -- which we’ll be continuing, of course -- as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There’s a sequel in the offing!'"

When ET spoke to the cast ahead of the premiere about their thoughts on a second season, Madison said the room for growth for the liars is infinite.

"There is so much room to grow through our show. I just think the boundaries can be pushed more, the responsibilities can heighten, the leading into their new age is really exciting and we're on a platform and we're a part of a show with such incredible creators who I know would be really, really excited to continue to push those boundaries in another season. I mean, we're ready to go," Madison, who plays Imogen, said.

"I think where season one leaves each of these characters, it sets us up very nicely for a whole lot more fun in Millwood," Kinney added. "So, we'll put it that way."

Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is streaming now on HBO Max.

