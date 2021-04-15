Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are taking in all the touching tributes to Charles' late father, Prince Philip. On Thursday, the pair viewed the flowers, cards and gifts left outside of Marlborough House Gardens. In a heartfelt post, the royal couple encouraged the public to make a donation to a charity in the Duke of Edinburgh's honor or sign an online Book of Condolence to leave memories and tributes to the prince.

"At Marlborough House Gardens today, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall viewed a selection of flowers that have been left by members of the public in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh," their official Instagram account stated.

The flowers and condolence messages left outside Buckingham Palace have been moved to the private gardens for viewing by the royal family.

"During this period of National Mourning, flowers and condolence messages from outside Buckingham Palace and within @theroyalparks have been moved to the private gardens at Marlborough House," the post continued. "Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, and an online Book of Condolence can be found on royal.uk, through the link in our bio.📷 Clarence House."

In the days prior, Charles and Camilla have shared several memories of Prince Philip, including a few black-and-white photos and fond family moments from years past.

"Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh as a much-loved Father and Father-in-Law. 📸 1: The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales play polo in 1966. 📸 2: The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011," the account captioned the throwback photos. "Members of The Royal Family are today sharing their memories of The Duke - see more on @TheRoyalFamily. Image 1: © All Rights Reserved Image 2: © Sam Hussein."

Charles, 72, shared a sentimental message on behalf of the royal family after the death of his father.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," a somber Charles told reporters on Saturday. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously."

"He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow," he continued. "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that."

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you," he concluded.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99, leaving behind his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, their four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Philip's funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. ET. The service will begin with a three-minute moment of silence and be preceded by a Ceremonial Procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. You can watch the funeral service on ET Live, CBS and CBS News.

CBS News will broadcast a live special report on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will anchor the special report from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Prince Charles Pay Tribute to His 'Dear Papa' Prince Philip

How Harry & William Will Be Positioned During Prince Philip's Funeral

How to Watch Prince Philip's Funeral Service

How Prince Harry Is Handling Grandfather Prince Philip's Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery