Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Are Too Cute for Words Asking David Attenborough Questions

By Liz Calvario‍
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton's are curious little children. On Saturday, Kensington Palace shared a too cute video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each asking Sir David Attenborough a question about the natural world.

The clip, which was recorded at Kensington Palace last month, begins with 7-year-old George asking the 94-year-old naturalist, "What animal do you think will become extinct next?" On his end, Attenborough hopes none become extinct.

Following Attenborough's response, Charlotte, 5, asks, "I like spiders, do you like spiders?" to which he replies that he loves the eight-legged insects.

Little Louis, 2, concludes the clip asking Attenborough, "What animal do you like?" The historian shares that he likes monkeys best. The video marks the first time all three royal children have spoken on camera.

Just last month, the royal family and Attenborough held an outdoor screening of his upcoming feature film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their reunion, which included George seen with a giant shark tooth, which was gifted to him by Attenborough.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

Aside from the royal children, David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Maisie Williams, Isabella Gomez and many more celebs also asked Attenborough questions. Watch the full video below.

