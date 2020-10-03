Prince William and Kate Middleton's are curious little children. On Saturday, Kensington Palace shared a too cute video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each asking Sir David Attenborough a question about the natural world.

The clip, which was recorded at Kensington Palace last month, begins with 7-year-old George asking the 94-year-old naturalist, "What animal do you think will become extinct next?" On his end, Attenborough hopes none become extinct.

Following Attenborough's response, Charlotte, 5, asks, "I like spiders, do you like spiders?" to which he replies that he loves the eight-legged insects.

Little Louis, 2, concludes the clip asking Attenborough, "What animal do you like?" The historian shares that he likes monkeys best. The video marks the first time all three royal children have spoken on camera.

Just last month, the royal family and Attenborough held an outdoor screening of his upcoming feature film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their reunion, which included George seen with a giant shark tooth, which was gifted to him by Attenborough.

Aside from the royal children, David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Maisie Williams, Isabella Gomez and many more celebs also asked Attenborough questions. Watch the full video below.

