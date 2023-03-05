Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been invited to King Charles III's coronation in May. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told ET that the couple has been invited by email.

"The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," Harry and Meghan's rep shared.

There's been plenty of speculation over whether the couple would get an invite to Charles' May 6 coronation. And while things looked up in the air amid family tensions, a source close to the royal family told ET last month that there was no question about Charles wanting both his sons in attendance on his big day.

"Of course, Charles wants his son at the coronation," the source said. "It is a pivotal moment in his life. He loves both his sons and wants Prince Harry there."

"King Charles wants to mend the relationship within the family," the source added. "They will be invited. It would look terrible if they were not."

While the invitation may signal that Charles wants to mend fences, it comes just days after he evicted Harry and Meghan from their Frogmore Cottage home -- which became Harry and Meghan's official residence in 2018 following their royal wedding.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

With Frogmore Cottage's vacancy, the residence is now reportedly being offered to King Charles III's disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to live there. The news was first reported by The Sun.

Harry and Meghan, who have since moved to Montecito, California where they live with their young children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have until early summer to vacate the property. It has not been confirmed who delivered the eviction notice. However, ET confirmed that it was at the directive of the king.

Buckingham Palace offered no comment, with a royal source noting to ET that "any such discussions would be a private family matter."

Charles' move comes amid rising tension between Harry, Meghan and the royal family following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, and the couple's telling Netflix documentary.

A second source told ET that Charles and Harry's relationship has been broken due to the release of his memoir.

"Since Harry's book was released, relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family have never been worse," the source said. "Charles is extremely disappointed in what was shared in the book."

The source added, "Harry was disrespectful to Camilla in the book and you can’t expect to act that way without consequences."

