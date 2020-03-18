Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a calming message to all their followers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, noted that these are "uncertain times," but that we are all in this together.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home," the message reads. "Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally," the message continues. "How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle."

The couple noted that they will be doing their part during the pandemic, sharing important information and resources.

"We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being," the message reads. "In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us," the message concludes. "We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come..."

On Tuesday, a royal source told ET that Harry and Meghan are taking "appropriate measures" to protect themselves and others during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple is currently back in Canada following their final royal event on March 9.

"Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly," the source said.

Watch the video below for more:

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Handling Current Health Concerns This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber and More Celebs Send Encouraging Words Amid Coronavirus Fears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Taking Appropriate Measures' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Meghan Markle Privately Met With a Group of Scholars Ahead of the Commonwealth Service: Pics

Related Gallery