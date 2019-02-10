Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance is getting the Lifetime treatment -- again.

Following the Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which depicted the couple’s whirlwind courtship leading up to their high-profile wedding, the network announced a new sequel, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. The new, scripted film will go inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first year of marriage, “pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family.”

With the one-year anniversary of the royal wedding quickly approaching on May 19 and Markle expected to give birth in the next few months, the film does not have an official premiere date. Production, however, begins later this month in Vancouver with a target debut of sometime in the spring of 2019.

While the cast has not been officially announced, Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley spoke to ET about the pressures of portraying the respective royals.

As previously reported, Fitz-Henley worried about portraying Markle “in a way that feels authentic,” while Fraser had “serious doubts” about taking on a role which would attract global attention and scrutiny.

He also weighed the pros and cons of doing the film, before coming to the conclusion that it was a smart move. “The director made my decision a lot clearer because I was going to talk to them about how I don’t want to mimic [Harry and] be an impersonation of the guy,” Fraser explained. “I want to get his essence and energy and bring that to the screen rather than being a copycat. The director was very cool with that and seeing the same image that I was.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

6 Takeaways From Lifetime's 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'

Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' First Teaser Recreates Emotional Proposal -- Watch!

Lifetime's Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on Playing the World’s Most Famous Couple

Related Gallery