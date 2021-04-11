Prince Harry Arrives In the UK Ahead of Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. The Duke of Sussex arrived in the U.K. on Sunday to attend Prince Philip's upcoming funeral, ET has learned.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday. He was 99.

ET previously learned that Harry was doing everything he could to try to make it to the U.K. to attend his grandfather's funeral. His wife, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with their second child, made every effort to travel alongside her husband but did not receive medical clearance from her physician.

Harry's visit to the U.K. is his first since March 2020, when he and Meghan wrapped up their duties as senior members of the royal family. Harry, Meghan and their 1-year-old son, Archie, have since moved to California.

Philip's funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. The service, which will be televised, will begin with a minutes silence and be preceded by a Ceremonial Procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In an interview with ET on Friday, Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, noted that Harry was "so close" to his grandfather, and that Philip's death will be "a very difficult time for him."

"Not only is he many miles away from his family and the queen... he is also not able to be immediately part of what is going on over here in the U.K.," Omid said of Harry. "The royal family has gotten used to the sort of digital means of communication and he will no doubt be in touch with the family."

