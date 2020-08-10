Prince Harry is calling on people everywhere to take action against racial injustice. In a new chat with Color of Change president Rashad Robinson, the Duke of Sussex spoke passionately from his home in Los Angeles about everything from the fight against systemic racism to online hate speech and using privilege for change.

"The biggest question I have for anybody out there is, why wouldn't you want to be part of this change? You know what the problems are, you know how big they are ... why wouldn't you want to be part of the solution?" Harry, 35, asked. "That to me is, if you can't answer that, honestly, then I think you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution."

"We have to go to the root of the problem, to the source of the problem, and actually fix it there," he added. "It’s going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the Black community, this is down to every single person who is on the planet right now."

Harry continued, telling Robinson that it seems like the movement is being "led by the younger generation."

"It's not just a small group of people, it's a whole generation going, 'This is unjust, this is wrong, and there needs to be change,'" he explained. "They are a generation that are more aware than previous generations. Probably because of technology and this sort of ability to travel the world through YouTube."

"For me, it's about a reset. This is an opportunity for reset. And I've always said that we need the youth to lead and guide the solutions. Because they have the answers," he added. "This is not how things have been done in the past, this is very, very different ... we need to mix experience with the younger generation's awareness."

Back in June, following the tragic death of George Floyd, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, discussed the Black Lives Matter movement in a message to the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School.

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," the Duchess of Sussex admitted. "Because George Floyd's life mattered. And Breonna Taylor's life mattered. And Philando Castile's life mattered. And Tamir Rice's life mattered. And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know."

The former Suits star then encouraged the graduates to speak up and lend their voices to change.

"You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice," she said. "You're going to use your voice in a stronger way than you've ever been able to because most of you are 18 or you're going to turn 18, so you're going to vote."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time that "the Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry."

"I understand that this is going to be an area where we're going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest," she said. "They've been very busy with the COVID efforts, particularly how it's impacting on their charities. And their focus is now, I'm told, shifting onto this movement -- Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them."

"They come in on this from different perspectives, Meghan as a Californian, Harry as an Englishman, both of them keeping abreast of what's happening, both here in the U.K. and in L.A.," she continued. "But this is a campaign that matters to them. This is something they want to be more involved with, and I'm told we're going to see them really focusing their energy on this over the next coming weeks."

