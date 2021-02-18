Prince Markie Dee, The Fat Boys Rapper, Dead at Age 52
Prince Markie Dee, known for his role in the legendary rap group, The Fat Boys, has died at the age of 52.
Dee's death was confirmed by Sirius XM's Rock the Bells station where he was a radio host.
"The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales earlier today. That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones," the radio station tweeted.
Dee's longtime friend, Louis Gregory, also confirmed the sad news.
"Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro," Gregory tweeted.
Dee joined fellow Brooklyn natives Darren Robinson and Damon Wimbley to form The Fat Boys. The trio is known for making beatboxing popular, with singles like “Jailhouse Rap” and “Can You Feel It" shooting them to stardom.
Dee was the first Latinx rapper to go platinum for his work with The Fat Boys.
He also produced and wrote songs for major stars like Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande among others.
After stepping away from rap, the producer took his talents to radio. From 2008-2010, Dee appeared on WMIB in Miami as a drive-time host and later had his own show, The Prince Markie Dee Show on SiriusXM’s Rock the Bells station.
Dee's cause of death is currently unknown.
