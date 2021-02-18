Prince Markie Dee, The Fat Boys Rapper, Dead at Age 52

Prince Markie Dee, known for his role in the legendary rap group, The Fat Boys, has died at the age of 52.

Dee's death was confirmed by Sirius XM's Rock the Bells station where he was a radio host.

"The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales earlier today. That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones," the radio station tweeted.

The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales earlier today. That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/Tn6wSJ6soq — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) February 18, 2021

Dee's longtime friend, Louis Gregory, also confirmed the sad news.

"Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro," Gregory tweeted.

Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro. pic.twitter.com/XcIsHixOoc — Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory (@UncleLouie) February 18, 2021

Dee joined fellow Brooklyn natives Darren Robinson and Damon Wimbley to form The Fat Boys. The trio is known for making beatboxing popular, with singles like “Jailhouse Rap” and “Can You Feel It" shooting them to stardom.

Dee was the first Latinx rapper to go platinum for his work with The Fat Boys.

He also produced and wrote songs for major stars like Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande among others.

After stepping away from rap, the producer took his talents to radio. From 2008-2010, Dee appeared on WMIB in Miami as a drive-time host and later had his own show, The Prince Markie Dee Show on SiriusXM’s Rock the Bells station.

Dee's cause of death is currently unknown.

RELATED CONTENT

Meet the Scene-Stealing Deaf Rapper Who Performed at Super Bowl LV

Deezer D, 'ER' Actor, Dead at 55

Pop Smoke’s Brother Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Death

Huey, 'Pop Lock & Drop It' Rapper, Dead at 32 After Shooting This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery