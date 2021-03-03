Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is giving an update on her father-in-law. During a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in London on Wednesday, the royal revealed that Prince Philip is "slightly improving" in the hospital, though he "hurts at moments," ITV News' Chris Ship reports. Camilla is married to Philip's son, Prince Charles.

"We heard today that he’s slightly improving," she said during the engagement. "So, that’s very good news. We’ll keep our fingers crossed."

Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctors. At the time, the Palace called the hospitalization "a precautionary measure" for "observation and rest."

Several days after he was first hospitalized, a royal source told ET, "The doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

After a visit from Charles, Philip was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where he was set to continue treatment for an infection and undergo tests related to a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Watch the video below or more on Philip's condition.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Philip ‘in Good Spirits’ While Remaining Hospitalized This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince Philip Transferred to Another Hospital as Treatment Continues

Prince Harry Reveals the Unusual Gift Queen Elizabeth Sent Archie

Prince Philip to Remain in Hospital for Several More Days

Related Gallery