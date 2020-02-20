Prince Royce knows a thing or two about married life.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the "Rechazame" singer at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro pink carpet in Miami on Thursday, where he shared some words of wisdom for pal Nicky Jam, who recently got engaged.

"Congratulations," Royce said, adding, "I think it's something you got to take one step at a time, one day at a time and have fun with everything."

Jam announced his engagement to girlfriend Cydney Moreau on Feb. 15. "The best Valentine's Day of my life. I love you @cydrrose. I hope we’re together until we grow old. I am the happiest man in the world and no one can change that," he wrote on Instagram in Spanish.

Meanwhile, Royce is married to Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia, and will be celebrating two years of marriage in May. As for how his relationship with his wife has changed since tying the knot, Royce said, "Not much."

"Nothing much has changed, and I think that's a good thing," he said. "A lot of time, a lot of things change and you don't want that. You want to kinda of stay like when you were girlfriend and boyfriend. That's what it's about."

Royce also recently released a double album, Alter Ego, and is set to embark on a tour later this year. "Forty dates! I'm gonna be tired, hopefully, I'm not gonna be tired. I'm gonna keep the energy up," he told ET, adding: "Wifey will definitely be at a few shows, for sure."

