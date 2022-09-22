Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing their gratitude following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. On Thursday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Windsor Guildhall, where they thanked the staff who helped with the queen’s committal service, which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

William and Kate wanted to thank the staff for helping with the procession of the queen’s coffin and managing the large crowds that came out to witness it. According to the BBC, William spoke with some of the staff, who shared their grief with him.

"If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better,” the royal reportedly said. "There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all, but certain moments catch you out."

The outlet also notes that William shared that he became “choked up” after seeing all of the Paddington bear tributes that were left in honor of his grandmother.

During a conversation with the staff who helped facilitate the crowds, Kate shared her appreciation for the millions of people who came out to celebrate the late queen’s legacy.

"It's amazing how many people wanted to come and pay their respects,” she said, according to the BBC.

Thursday’s engagement was the first for William and Kate since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday. The royal family is in a period of mourning until Sept. 26. In honor of the protocol, the members must appear in black. Honoring the tradition, Kate wore a black dress for their engagement while William wore a navy suit with a black tie.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. On Monday, the official funeral service was held in her honor with millions of people showing up across London to pay their respects. In addition to William and Kate, two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the public ceremonies, as well as King Charles III, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family.

Monday’s ceremony started at Westminster Hall, where dignitaries from around the world joined the royal family in mourning. Following the service, the coffin left London one final time, before making a stop at Wellington Arch in Hyde Park, where it received a royal salute.

After a nearly two-hour procession, the queen’s coffin arrived at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service. Following a private ceremony, the royal family’s website was updated to confirm that "The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel."

