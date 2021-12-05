Prince William is sharing a rare look into his family's morning routine.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk audio walking series, William shared that mornings can be quite the production at Anmer Hall, specifically for Prince George, 8 and Princess Charlotte, 6, who are very particular when it comes to the music they want playing at the start of their day.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," the Duke of Cambridge revealed. "And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."

Three-year-old Prince Louis gets in on the action too, joining his older siblings for their daily dance party.

"There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," William added. "She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing."

As far as what's on the children's morning playlist, William played a few tunes the kids are currently jamming out to, including Shakira, AC/DC and a Tina Turner classic which William said reminded him of his late mother, Princess Diana.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school," William said. "And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

He continued, "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well. You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off...When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

Hear the rest of the conversation when Apple streams William's Time to Walk episode on Apple Music 1 via Apple Music, on Dec. 6.

