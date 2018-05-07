Prince's Lavish Turks and Caicos Estate Will Be Sold at Auction: Pics

Live like Prince in the late singer's paradise pad -- but it's going to cost a pretty penny.

The music icon's estate is selling off his private property in Turks and Caicos in a closed bid auction on July 12. Interested buyers can tour the compound, which is 100,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The hideaway, which sits on five acres on the island of Providenciales, has two private beaches, a 200-foot personal dock, a tennis court and a purple-painted driveway that was clearly influenced by Prince's style.

Unlike his Paisley Park estate, the Turks and Caicos compound's main house is decorated in a manner consistent with other Caribbean homes, rather than Prince's eccentric style. The property also includes numerous guest houses.

While there's no minimum bid for the property, a $100,000 deposit is required of interested buyers just for the opportunity to bid. An FAQ about the auction suggests that "all buyers do their own due diligence in regards to assessing value" but notes "your highest and best bid is the most effective method."

"The value is ultimately determined by the market -- with a unique property like Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate, we anticipate significant interest and multiple bidders," said Todd Wohl, founder of Premiere Estates Auction Company.

Check out photos of the property below:

News of the auction comes one day after a special Prince-centric episode of American Idol on Sunday, during which Sheila E. paid tribute to the late musician, who died in April 2016.

"Tonight was the first time I played 'I Would Die 4 U' since he passed and I said I would not play that song until I was ready," she told ET after the episode. "But because the kids were doing it, I'm like, I'm gonna be a part of this next generation of kids celebrating his music."

And while Sheila E. said she still has questions about Prince's death and that there are tragically "so many things that are left undone and unsaid," she couldn't help but think he'd be thrilled with the night's performances.

"Oh, he would of had a great time. I mean, the contestants did an incredible job," she shared. "As I told them earlier, it's like you're not trying to replace, you're gonna do your own version and the purpose of this really is to continue Prince's legacy and that is his music."

