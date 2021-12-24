Monaco's Princess Charlene will be spending time with her family for Christmas.

In a statement shared with People Thursday, the palace revealed that the princess will be seeing her husband, Prince Albert, and the couple's 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, over the holiday weekend, after seeking treatment for exhaustion late last month.

"Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner," the palace said in their statement, before adding, "Although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery."

While Charlene didn't publicly comment on her Christmas plans, she did take to Instagram to share a drawn portrait of her and her family in celebration of the holiday, writing, "Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love ❤."

The news from the palace comes just one month after Albert revealed that his wife would be temporarily stepping down from her official duties in Monaco and receiving treatment in a facility outside of the country.

In an interview done with People at the time, Monaco's sovereign prince said the 43-year-old princess has been suffering from "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." The announcement of Charlene's treatment was made just after the princess returned home to Monaco where Albert, 63, and their twins had been residing without her for six months.

The princess was previously "grounded" in South Africa in May due to an ENT infection, which required a number of corrective surgeries in the past few months.

"Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months," Albert said. "That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn't slept well in a number of days and she wasn't eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID."

He added that Charlene agreed to seek treatment after he conducted an intervention with her brothers and sister-in-law.

"She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this," he said. "She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."

The princess' condition had led to many rumors, and Albert wanted to clarify that most were not true.

"Because I know there are rumors out there, let me say: This is not COVID," he said. "And it's not cancer-related. It's not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all."

Thursday's pre-Christmas statement from the palace ending with a status update on Charlene's health and a request for privacy from the family during the remaining period of her convalescence.

"Once her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasque people before asking that during the remaining period of convalescence, the Prince and Princess kindly request their family privacy remain well respected."

