Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, is taking a trip down memory lane!

Over the weekend, the author took to Instagram to share a photo featuring his late sister and their mother, Frances Shand Kydd.

"My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks," he wrote. "At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me 'Buzz' - because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee. #childhood #family #1967 #familygroup #nickname #spencerfamily #blackandwhitephotograph."

The black-and-white picture features a little Charles smiling for the camera as he sits on the swing, while his big sister stands next to him, and their mother poses behind them.

Charles' followers took to the comments to react to the rare photo.

"Beautiful picture ❤️❤️so sweet and lovely ❤️❤️," one user wrote.

"Diana's sweet smile," another wrote.

"💕 How lovely 💕 Precious memories I'm sure 👌🏻," another added.

The A Very Private School author often shares old pictures from his family, their former home and their vast history in England.

In August 2023, Charles shared another picture of him and Diana as young children standing side-by-side as they posed for the camera.

In 2020, Charles spoke about his and Diana's shared childhood trauma -- after their mother left them at an early age. Despite having two older siblings, Charles and Diana were together most often, as they were closest in age.

"So she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it," he told the Sunday Times.

He added about the tough moment he and Diana shared when their mother left.

"While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she'd come back to see her," Spencer said. "Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came. She could hear me crying down the corridor but was too scared of the dark to come to me."

