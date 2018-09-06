Talk about a glow up!

The dorky goofball from The Princess Diaries is incredibly attractive now and, no, this is not a drill. Patrick John Flueger, who played Jeremiah -- the magician best friend to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia -- in the 2001 classic, is a sight for sore eyes.

Jeremiah was anything but cool in the teen flick, often opting to wear patterned sweaters over his school uniform and helping out with friend Lilly Moscovitz's cable show, but now he's all grown up playing cop Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D.

Netflix

With his ill-advised red hair a thing of the past, 34-year-old Flueger is currently rocking short brown hair and an effortlessly cool style. He's either laughing or serving up a serious smize during public appearances, with a slightly -hipster style that totally suits him. Denim shirts, plaid suits and, yes, even glasses are all in his impressive fashion repertoire.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBC Photo Bank

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MAXIM

Hathaway and Mandy Moore, who both starred in the film, recently took to Instagram to relive the star-making movie's premiere with a promise to get ice cream soon. With revivals currently all the rage, the cast behind the beloved flick have long discussed a sequel to 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Check out the video below to hear what Julie Andrews -- Queen Clarisse Renaldi herself -- told ET regarding the possibility of a Princess Diaries 3.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore Plan a 'Princess Diaries' Reunion!

Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Throwback 'Princess Diaries' Photo

Anne Hathaway Celebrates 'Princess Diaries' 16th Birthday Amid Talk of a Third Film

Related Gallery