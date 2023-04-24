Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding With Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna at the Zoo
Princess Eugenie is ‘Overcome With Love’ in Life as a New Mom
Jason Bateman Hopes Fans Love New Show 'Florida Man' as Much as …
Tom Sandoval Was In a 'Very Dark Place In My Life' When He Start…
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Set Visit: Tiffany Calls Brett a 'Groom…
Watch Elizabeth Olsen Lose It on a Roller Coaster While Filming …
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portr…
Rachael Leigh Cook Spills on Filming in Vietnam for ‘A Tourist's…
Lili Reinhart Kisses Jack Martin Who Recently Made Fun of Her Ex…
Charlie Sheen Reunites With 'Two and a Half Men's Chuck Lorre fo…
'90 Day Fiancé': Jen's Friend Confronts Rishi About Flirty Socia…
How QTCinderella Stays Strong as a Woman in Gaming and What Keep…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Ariana …
Britney Spears' Book Is 'Close to Being Finished' and She's 'Not…
Andy Cohen Calls Out Howie Mandel for Not Doing ‘His Homework’ f…
Priscilla Presley Gets Emotional on Tour When Riley Keough Is Me…
How Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Are Doing as She Film…
James Corden Admits It's 'Terrifying' to End 'The Late Late Show…
'White Men Can't Jump' Official Trailer
Princess Eugenie was in the spirit for Earth Day! On Friday, the royal shared a series of pictures featuring her family, and two very special people made an appearance.
"It's World Earth Day and today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it," the 33-year-old began her post.
Eugenie's photo set led with a picture of her son, August, and her sister Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, enjoying time at the zoo.
"Photo 1: August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work," she wrote.
In the picture, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2-year-old son and Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi's 1-year-old daughter have their backs turned to the camera as they watch a penguin swim.
Eugenie shared another rare picture of her little boy as he stood in the middle of a BBC Earth Experience. Rounding out the photos is a picture of August with his father, as they hold hands and walk in the woods.
"Photo 6: Because I love them and they love nature," she wrote inside the sweet post of her husband and son with their family pet.
In January, Eugenie announced that she is expecting baby number two this summer.
"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the post next to a picture of August kissing her tummy.
Eugenie put her baby bump on display earlier this month when she joined the royal family for their first church service without Queen Elizabeth.
The next time the royal is expected to make an appearance with the family will be for King Charles III's coronation on May 6.
RELATED CONTENT:
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child
Princess Eugenie's Son August Makes His First Public Debut
Princess Eugenie Shares Photos From Son's First Trooping the Colour