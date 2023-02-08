Bam Margera is spending time with an unlikely friend -- Priscilla Presley. The Jackass star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share several photos and videos of him and Priscilla having lunch together.

"Lunch with prescilla [sic] Presley," Bam captioned a selfie of the pair. They both kept things casual, with Bam rocking a brown hoodie, keeping the sweatshirt's hood on in the pics, and Priscilla opting for a white zip-up. Other shots shared on Bam's Instagram show the pair looking at photos and videos of Bam's son, Phoenix Wolf, 5.

In a belated birthday video, the pair wished Phoenix a happy birthday. "We want to say happy birthday," Bam tells the camera as Priscilla begins to wave. "Happy birthday, Phoenix," the 77-year-old actress says. "To the wolf," Bam says, holding up his tattooed pinkie finger. "To the wolf," Priscilla adds.

"Even though its late it’s the thought that counts💜," Bam wrote alongside the clip.

While the photos and videos may come as a surprise to fans, the meeting isn't too shocking as Bam is close friends with Priscilla's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia. In addition to his pics with Priscilla, Bam also shared several snaps with Navarone earlier in the week, in which he praised the 35-year-old's new music.

Bam has most recently made headlines for his own struggles with drug abuse, something Navarone has also dealt with. In an interview with People earlier this month, the Them Guns musician opened up about his own addiction to fentanyl and what made him give up the drug.

"I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl," Navarone told the outlet. "That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes. It went downhill quickly."

Navarone ultimately got clean from hard drugs and opioids in 2020, in part so he could visit his now wife Elisa (whom he married in 2022) in her home country of Switzerland.

"When COVID happened, I wanted to go there and see her for more than three or four days. I didn't want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went," he shared. "I buckled down and said, 'Let's see how bad this can get.'"

Navarone continued, "I was pretty much in my bed in the fetal position all day."

"It feels like a different lifetime, almost," he added. "The whole world got a lot better [afterward]."

The outing comes just weeks after Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who had her own struggles with opioids, died of cardiac arrest. In honor of what would have been her 55th birthday last week, Priscilla shared a statement in which she opened up about learning to "live without" her only daughter.

"Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," Priscilla said in a statement to ET. "From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."

She concluded her message by thanking fans, saying, "We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."

