Talk about an awkward father-daughter meeting.

On Monday's episode of Prodigal Son, investigative TV news reporter Ainsley (Halston Sage) does the unthinkable and meets her father, the institutionalized serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), aka "The Surgeon," about why he committed all those murders -- a decision that prompts those close to her to try and stop her.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Ainsley and her father meet face to face for a tense confrontation, where the younger Whitly demands answers.

"I've missed you," Dr. Whitly says to Ainsley with an unsettling smile on his face.

"You don't even know me," she snarls.

"Why don't we remedy that? Tell me something... anything," he asks in a condescendingly sweet tone.

But Ainsley isn't here to thaw the icy relationship between her and her infamous father. Nope, she's here to get down to business: an exclusive interview with the notorious serial killer, to be more exact.

"An interview?" Dr. Whitly asks, mildly intrigued and impressed. "That seems a little bit exploitative. But then again, I've been exploiting others my whole life..."

"As a serial killer?" Ainsley fires back.

"No, as a white man. We're terrible," he quips, before chuckling evilly. "I don't know, Ainsley. Do I get the questions? Give notes on the cut?" When she comes back with a firm "no," Ainsley comes dangerously close to crossing the red line that's meant to serve as a barrier of sorts between visitors and Dr. Whitly.

But Ainsley's desperation begins to cloud her own judgment, as she begs her dad to concede to her demands. Is she in over her head? Watch ET's exclusive clip below.

Prodigal Son centers on Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), whose father, Dr. Martin Whitly, is the infamous serial killer known as "The Surgeon." As a child, Malcolm was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father and has not chosen to visit his father in a decade. Now a profiler working with the NYPD, Malcolm is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Dr. Whitly's methods of killing. He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must use Dr. Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

Prodigal Son airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

