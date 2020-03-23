Project Runway season 18 winner Geoffrey Mac is mourning the death of a loved one due to coronavirus.

On Monday, the 42-year-old designer took to Instagram to share that his best friend, Nashom Wooden, has died. Wooden was a well-known drag performer in New York City, who went by the name of Mona Foot. Mac tearfully relayed the news in a video, clearly distraught over Wooden's death.

"Hi, it's Geoffrey Mac. I lost my best friend today from the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden," the designer says, choking back tears. "And I just want to make sure that everybody out there stays healthy and takes care of each other because the virus is really real. And, I'm just so sorry."

On Twitter, more people mourned Wooden's death.

This virus has taken our dear Nashom Wooden..aka Mona Foot. Part of our New York nightlife family. A beautiful gorgeous creature, an amazing artist and a friend for 25+ years. When I think of you I will always see that beautiful smile. We love you Nashom... always and forever. pic.twitter.com/TnwEWiJh45 — mariodiazlovesyou (@mariodiaz) March 23, 2020

Interestingly enough, earlier this month, Mac shared a photo with Bravo's Andy Cohen on the set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Instagram. Cohen, 51, shared on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

