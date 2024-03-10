Protestors Flood Streets of Hollywood Ahead of Oscars

The streets of Hollywood were flooded with protestors on Sunday as celebrities arrived for the Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Dolby Theatre to denounce what organizers called Hollywood's "active support of U.S.-funded Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza," as stars began to arrive at the award ceremony's red carpet portion of the evening.

The rally began at around 10:30 a.m. PT and was hosted by a coalition of organizations that included the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Centro CSO, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Black Lives Matter LA, the Free Democratic Palestine Movement and the International League of Peoples' Struggle.

Organizers said that they gathered in order to "disrupt the Academy Awards" and expose "retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel's atrocities and war crimes."

In response to the gathering, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a dispersal order at around 2:45 p.m. PT for unlawful assembly and warned the public that the surrounding area would likely experience heavy traffic delays.

Blocks away, a separate demonstration organized by the Jewish Voice for Peace Los Angeles got underway near the Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard at around 2:00 p.m. PT Protestors called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and for Hollywood's biggest voices to start taking action on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

This story was originally published by KCAL News on March 10, 2024 at 6:21 p.m. ET.

