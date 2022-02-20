Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19 and is Experiencing Mild Symptoms
Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 70th Jubilee, Says Camilla Will Be…
Remembering Louie Anderson: ET’s Time With the Comedian
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo on Season 6, Craig Conover Love Tr…
Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft Share Memories From Life With Mom J…
'Book of Love': Sam Claflin Is a Fish Out of Water in Bilingual …
Joe Rogan Weighs In on Spotify Controversy After Celebrity Backl…
Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Finally Convinces Usman to Sleep in Her Room
Taylor Swift Slams Damon Albarn, Refutes Claims That She Doesn’t…
Kim Kardashian Reacts After Kanye West Claims She Has A Second S…
Lisa Ann Walter on Starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’ and If a ‘Par…
Regina King's Friend Vivica A. Fox Says She's 'Surrounded by So …
'Adults Adopting Adults': Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Struggles to F…
Melanie Ham, DIY YouTube Star, Dies at 36
Why Adele’s Vegas Residency Was Likely Postponed
'Rat in the Kitchen’ Teases Savory Sabotage in All-New Cooking C…
Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19 and she's experiencing "mild cold like symptoms."
The Palace confirmed the news Sunday in a statement and added that, despite the diagnosis, she "expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." The Palace also said the queen will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement following the announcement wishing Elizabeth a speedy recovery.
"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said.
ET has learned that the monarch is both vaccinated and boosted, and is "following appropriate guidelines."
On Wednesday, Elizabeth had an audience at the Palace with the outgoing Defence Services Secretary and his successor. According to reports, the queen appeared to be in good spirits.
The news comes less than a week after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested positive. That diagnosis was announced four days after her husband, Prince Charles, had tested positive as well.
Charles, 73, had recently spent time with his 95-year-old mother two days before his positive test. A source at the time told ET that Elizabeth and Charles met after she returned from Sandringham. According to the source, the queen at the time was not displaying any COVID symptoms, and the Palace was monitoring the situation.
Charles tested positive for the first time in March 2020. At the time, the royal was said to be in good spirits and working from home with mild symptoms.
Elizabeth's diagnosis also comes not long after she had her first in-person engagement in months, after hosting a reception at Sandringham to celebrate her 70 years on the British throne. That soiree was a prelude to Elizabeth becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
RELATED CONTENT:
Daniel Craig Shares the Joke Queen Elizabeth Made at His Expense
Queen Elizabeth Met With Prince Charles Before His COVID Diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth Uses Late Husband Prince Philip's Cane
Queen Elizabeth Says She Wants Camilla to Become 'Queen Consort'
Queen Elizabeth Marks Historic 70 Years on the British Throne