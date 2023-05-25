Queen Latifah Holds Hands With Eboni Nichols on amfAR Gala Carpet

Queen Latifah enjoyed a star-studded date night with Eboni Nichols in France on Thursday. The Equalizer star walked the blue carpet with her longtime partner at this year's amfAR gala, held during the Cannes Film Festival.

Latifah served as host for the annual gala fundraiser at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc -- which benefits the American Foundation for AIDS Research -- and she shared a sweet moment on the carpet while posing for photos ahead of the event.

Latifah owned the carpet in a chic, modern reimagining of an all-white tuxedo, complete with a long, flowing white tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, white tie and white slacks.

As she walked the carpet, she held hands with Nichols, who lit the place up in a stunning, fiery crimson ensemble, featuring a flowing, scarlet satin dress adorned with a flurry of red and black feathers, which she paired with black heels.

Meanwhile, Latifah's white tux wasn't her only stylish look for the night.

When she took to the stage inside the lavish fundraiser gala, Latifah wowed with her wardrobe change, ditching her first look for diametrically different duds -- a gorgeous black strapless gown with a full pleated skirt.

Latifah and Nichols, a dancer and choreographer, reportedly met in 2009 on the set of Dancing With the Stars in 2009, where Latifah made an appearance as a guest performer.

The pair reportedly sparked a romance in 2013, although the famously private actress didn't publicly confirm their romance until 2021, at the BET Awards, during her acceptance speech when honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The couple share a 3-year-old son, Rebel.

