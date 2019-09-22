Can you believe?!

The Fab (4 out of) 5 from Netflix's popular "make-better" series, Queer Eye, hit the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards purple carpet on Sunday without Jonathan Van Ness, who revealed in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir published Saturday by the New York Times that he is living with HIV.

Even without the JVN magic at the Emmys, his co-stars -- Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown -- did him proud, looking like a dapper foursome as they posed for the camera like pros.

Getty Images

Van Ness, who is gearing up for a book tour to promote Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love, shared over the weekend that he was taking a few days off before embarking across the country, which explains his absence at the Emmys.

"Taking the next few days to rest up, spend time w my bittens and mom before the book tour get going," Van Ness wrote on his Instagram story over the weekend. "I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m ready [sic]. Just want to say thank you all so much, especially my Queer Eye family and countless other friends and family for reaching out today.”

"He is at home, he's taking four days off," France told ET's Kevin Frazier on the carpet. Berk added, "He's moving this weekend into a new place so he's like, 'I just need to be zen this weekend.'"

Van Ness penned a heartfelt note on Saturday about his memoir, which he says "speaks to some extremely difficult times but it’s also filled with my humor, joy and voice & I can’t wait to share it with you fully." "Thanks so much for your support so far, it means the world."

"Love you baby boy. So proud of you ♥️♥️♥️♥️," Berk commented on Van Ness' post, while France wrote, "LOVE YOU, JACKI." Porowski also expressed his support for Van Ness, writing, "Love you proud of you ♥️."

Porowski, whose Antoni in the Kitchen cookbook was named a New York Times bestseller, was stylish in a white Ralph Lauren Purple Label made-to-measure peak lapel double-breasted cream dinner jacket and black tuxedo pants.

Getty Images

France, meanwhile, turned heads by wearing a kurta to the Emmys.

Getty Images

Brown, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, put a bit of flair on the purple carpet with a white-and-black look.

Getty Images

The show's resident interior designer, Berk, kept it classy in an all-black tuxedo.

Getty Images

Queer Eye won four Creative Arts Emmys this year for Outstanding Structured Reality Program (its second straight win), Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program. The Netflix series has won seven Emmy awards to date.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Fox.

