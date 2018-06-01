'Queer Eye' Star AJ Brown Is Married!

Congrats are in order for AJ Brown!

The Queer Eye star revealed that he and and his longtime partner, Drey, are married during Netflix's FYSee event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Brown announced the exciting news after walking the red carpet with the new Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France -- along with creator and executive producer David Collins.

"The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they're now MARRIED!" a tweet from the official account for the Netflix series read, accompanied with heart emojis.

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️🧡💛💚💙 pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018

AJ and Drey both appeared on episode four of the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot. At the time of filming, AJ was feeling regret about not coming out to his father before he died. As things were becoming more serious with Drey, he decided to come out to his stepmom in the emotional episode, eventually introducing her to his partner.

Netflix

Their engagement was announced in February, with a sweet video shared via Queer Eye's Twitter.

WE'VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE 👏 YOUR 👏 WEEK!👏



🚨 AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED 🚨

😭 OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qqe0MWRvA4 — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 22, 2018

It's an extra exciting time for the Queer Eye fam, as Karamo recently proposed to Ian Jordan. Only ET was there to witness the heartwarming engagement, which took place at sbe's HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles on May 6.

"I met the love of my life and to have all of our friends and family here to celebrate... [and] to have my brothers here, you know, the Fab Five, it's just amazing. Like, this is it," an emotional Karamo told us just moments after Ian said "yes!"

"Bobby helped me plan," he added. "Tan made sure we looked good."

See it all go down in the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Queer Eye' Gets a Season 2 Summer Premiere Date

'Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and Fiance Ian Jordan Gush Over Their Heartwarming Engagement (Exclusive)

'Queer Eye' Cast Reacts to Tom Jackson Getting Married to Abby Parr -- Watch!

Related Gallery