Tan France is a father! The Queer Eye star has welcomed his first child via surrogate with his husband, Rob.

Tan announced the news on Monday with a sweet family photo of him, Rob, and their newborn son, whom they decided to name Ismail. He shared that Ismail was born prematurely and had to spend time in the newborn intensive care unit.

"Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th," he wrote. "He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

"Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. 🥰," he added.

Tan announced the news of his and Rob's growing family on Instagram in April. "So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" he wrote alongside a picture of himself, shirtless, holding a sonogram photo up against his bare stomach. "No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.

"With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer," Tan continued. "Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

Rob also shared his excitement at the time, writing, "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this," next to an illustrated photo of a baby.

Over the years, Tan hasn't shied away from sharing his desire to have a big family. "I truly do want six," he told the Press Association in 2018. "I will settle for minimum four. And no, six is not loads. It's just enough. I think that what we do well on the show, or what Netflix did well, was cast five people who are incredibly outspoken and opinionated and vocal and I am one of those people and I feel privileged to be in a position where I get to talk about what I want to do."

