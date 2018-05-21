'Queer Eye' Stars Adorably Troll Antoni Porowski by Replicating His Bed Pic

Antoni Porowski served as a muse for his Queer Eyeco-stars this weekend!

On Friday, Porowski, 34, posted a sexy snap lying in a hotel bed with a robe and a cup of coffee. "Party hardy Fridays," he captioned the pic.

Taking notice of the image, Jonathan Van Ness commented: "I had to boobers... I had to."

Party hardy Fridays. A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on May 18, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

Ness then replicated the photo and posted it on Instagram. In the pic, the 31-year-old grooming expert is also on a bed and wearing an open robe and black boxers while holding a box of Pop Tarts. "Same here @antoni," he teased.

In the comments, Porowski encouraged the Insta-war to continue. "This is the beginning of a very, very, very long game. Bring it on," he quipped

That's just what Bobby Berk did. "I see your Pop Tarts and coffee and raise you a flower crotch," the interior design expert wrote alongside a photo of himself in bed wearing a white robe and holding a bouquet of flowers.

Culture expert Karamo Brown commented on Berk's snap that he was loving the game, but no one was home to help him participate. After eventually learning about the self-timer feature on his phone, the 37-year-old TV star posed in a gray robe and sweat pants.

"Well since you all asked what I was doing... ironically the same thing as @antoni @jvn & @bobbyberk. Just relaxing at home with glasses that aren’t prescription, a tea mug that is empty, junk food and a plant in my bed," Brown wrote. "I mean a totally normal Friday night. PS: I just learned how to use a self timer lol. @queereye #RoastingAntoni."

After seeing Brown's pic, Porowski declared: "This has gone too far."

The next day, the last remaining Queer Eye guy logged on to share his bed pic "I hear y'all have been waiting for me," Tan France captioned the image. In the photo, the 35-year-old style expert is wearing a sharp suit and is posing with a robe-wearing Porowski.

There's no question that the fab five have a lot of love for one another. Just recently, a few of the guys got together to help Brown propose to Ian Jordan, his longtime boyfriend.

"I just I met the love of my life and to have all of our friends and family here to celebrate... [and] to have my brothers here, you know, The Fab Five, it's just amazing. Like this is it," Brown exclusively told ET's Lauren Zima earlier this month. "Bobby helped me plan. Tan made sure we looked good."

Here's more on the romantic proposal:

