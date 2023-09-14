The Fab Five may not be all that fabulous, at least when it comes to bachelor parties. Karamo Brown revealed on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live that he was not invited to Queer Eye co-star Antoni Porowski's bachelor party, but he takes no offense.

Cohen brought up the subject when he straight-up asked Brown if he attended Porowski's bachelor party, and Brown responded very matter-of-factly.

"I did not," he said. "I wasn't invited."

Brown later added, "The shade of it all."

The subject came up after fellow co-star Bobby Berk joined Cohen on Wednesday and shared that he wasn't invited either.

"No, Bobby was not invited, I was not invited and [Queer Eye co-star] Jonathan [Van Ness] was not invited," Brown shared. "Just Tan [France] was invited. The shade."

Cohen then said Berk tried to play the diplomatic role when he shared that "we couldn't make it, but Tan was able to make it."

But Brown wasn't having it, telling Cohen that he simply wasn't invited, and honestly didn't seem offended.

"No. Listen, I'm all about being real and being upfront," said Brown, who is gearing up for season 2 of his eponymous talk show. "We weren't invited."

When Cohen asked how many people were invited, Brown shot back, "I don't know because we weren't invited."

"But this is the thing," he continued. "When it comes to events like that, like family things, weddings, it costs money, so I don't take offense to it."

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness attend Netflix's 'All Out: A Night of Pride' at Heart Weho on May 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. - Getty

And, to be fair, Brown seemed relieved he wasn't invited. After revealing he himself would not invite Porowski to his own bachelor party, Brown explained why he seemed relieved.

"We see each other. I drink. I'm doing a shroom. I'm doing, you know ,having a good time and he's not," Brown said. "He's sober, so I'm not gonna invite you girls so that you can be over in the corner sober. Like, no. So, again, no shade."

Earlier this week, Porowski shared a few snaps from his bachelor party, which came in the form of a little glamping. The photos show Porowski, France and some of their close friends -- which included Gigi Hadid -- having fun while being all outdoorsy.

Porowski and advertising exec Kevin Harrington are set to be married. They got engaged nearly a year ago after three years of dating.

