The Emmys were an unforgettable night for first-time winnerQuinta Brunson. But when the Abbott Elementary creator and star went onstage to collect her Emmy, she was met with a seemingly passed-out Jimmy Kimmel, who pretended to lie completely still during the entirety of her acceptance speech as part of a prolonged comedy bit. The moment spurred backlash after viewers voiced their unhappiness over his unwillingness to move.
Presenting the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series category during the Emmy telecast, Will Arnett dragged an immobile Kimmel onstage, joking that this is the "13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there." After Arnett announced Brunson as the winner, she attempted to inform him that he could move now that she had collected the hardware, saying, "Jimmy, wake up. I won." However, that didn't happen. Kimmel stayed onstage with Brunson giving her speech at the mic, and didn't leave until she was finished.
In the press room afterward, Brunson was asked about Kimmel's Emmy bit, where she was diplomatic about the whole situation but left room for it to fully sink in later.
"I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don't know, I feel like the bit didn't bother me that much. I don't know what the internet thinks," Brunson admitted.
The 32-year-old comedian said it was Kimmel who was one of the first people in Hollywood to champion her ABC show.
"Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot. He was one of the first people to see Abbott Elementary. He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC. I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers. I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment," Brunson said. "Tomorrow, maybe I’ll be mad at him.”
Brunson is set to be a guest on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! She was asked how she will handle the appearance following the Emmy incident and she quipped, "Maybe I'll punch him. I don't know. We'll see what happens."
Viewers were outraged on Brunson's behalf over the unexpected Emmy moment, with many calling Kimmel's move (or lack thereof) tarnished a career highlight.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
