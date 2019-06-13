Drea Kelly just can't escape the drama surrounding her ex-husband, R. Kelly.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, in which Drea breaks down over having to relive her experience with the musician with each new headline about him.

"As soon as I feel like, 'OK, I got me and the kids, we got a level of normalcy, life is going,' some headlines [appear] -- being arrested to new evidence surfacing to him not paying child support. I'm like, 'What?'" she reveals. "And what's worse is I find out like everybody else. I'm on social media, my phone is like, 'ping, ping!'"

ET exclusively announced in March that Drea was joining the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta amid her and Kelly's child support battle. Kelly and Drea share three children together -- Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17.

"These past few months have been a roller coaster of emotion," says Drea, who spoke out against Kelly in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries earlier this year. He has denied any wrongdoing.

"When I think about the ways that I have been abused by Robert, from being hogtied, having both of my shoulders dislocated, to being slapped, pushed, having things thrown as me, the sexual abuse, the mental abuse, words can't even describe," she alleges. "There's some things that I don't even speak anymore, that I feel like, once you give it to God, you better leave with God, because if I don't leave it with God, I'm definitely going to be somewhere with my hands on the glass, visiting my children every other Sunday."

Drea gets emotional in the clip, crying over being "attacked" by other women for the allegations she's leveled against her ex. "Here I am, putting myself in a position because I want to help women, and they are attacking me!" she sobs.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Last month, Kelly was charged with 11 felony counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse related charges. Kelly has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kelly's crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, told ET at the time: "These 'new' charges are not really new -- they are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. There are still four cases, not five. And we still expect the same results."

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to 11 New Sexual Assault Charges in Chicago

R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts Of Sexual Abuse, Crisis Manager Speaks Out (Exclusive)

R. Kelly Pays $62,000 in Back Child Support

Related Gallery